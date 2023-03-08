QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center will host its annual Camp Kroc Summer Day Camp from Monday, June 5 to Friday, Aug. 11.
Due to increased demand, The Kroc Center will open registration for the day camp Monday, March 13. Space is limited, and enrollment is secured on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Camp Kroc offers care to students in grades K-6 and counselor training (CIT) to students in grades 7-12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents and guardians must purchase the first week in person at The Kroc Center to complete paperwork. Additional weeks can be purchased online at KrocQuincy.org.
The camp provides an entire supervised day in a clean, safe and caring environment with trained and certified staff. Each day, campers will enjoy a hot lunch and snack, and activities such as the aquatic center, interactive game room, gymnasium, engaging Bible lessons, field trips, parks, Project Wild, Mission Literacy and camp games.
Attendees will also go on weekly field trips and experience continued education focused on agriculture, character building, health and wellness, social-emotional learning and S.T.E.A.M.
“Camp Kroc is a fun way to continue to engage children in educational activities, even while school is out for the summer,” said Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon. “It’s always fun to watch the campers grow and expand their interests throughout the summer. Whether a child is making new friends, learning a new skill, or developing their character, there’s never a dull moment at Camp Kroc!”
The cost for Kroc Center Members is $120 per week; the non-member cost is $150 per week, and 50 percent off fees are offered to grades 7-12 for the Counselor in Training Program. Scholarships and discounts are available to those who qualify. Please note space is limited.
