QUINCY, Ill. — Just in time for the vibrance and buzz of spring, The Kroc Center is excited to announce a fun opportunity for the public to learn a new instrument with the upcoming Group Ukulele course.
The facility’s Jonathon Weller, education and fine arts specialist, will teach the class. Group Ukulele will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, April 5-26.
“I’m really excited to be able to offer this class,” Weller said. “Ukulele is an easy instrument to learn; we can be playing songs you recognize by the end of our first class. I discovered what a fun instrument the ukulele is while I was teaching elementary school music classes, but it’s a great instrument for budding musicians of all ages to learn!”
The ukulele is a great instrument for a beginner to learn to play. The class will meet once a week to explore this fun and easy-to-learn instrument. Instruments and music will be provided. However, participants are welcome to bring their own instrument if they own one.
Weller has been a member of The Kroc Center’s staff for two years. He has a double major in vocal performance and music education from Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts. Since joining the Quincy community in 2020, Weller has been a conductor for Quincy Community Theater.
More details, class prices and the opportunity to register are available by visiting krocquincy.org.
