QUINCY, Ill. — Area youth are invited to attend The Kroc Center's summer volleyball programs.
Dig It! Volleyball Camp will kick off The Kroc Center's summer sports and recreation programming on Monday, June 12. Students in third through eighth grades are invited to join the John Wood Community College Volleyball Team for a week-long camp filled with fun, exciting, and memorable volleyball activities.
Students in third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades are invited to play in the Jr. Spikers Volleyball League on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Friday, June 5.
For dates and times for each league, please visit KrocQuincy.org. The league will follow IHSA girls' volleyball rules. All teams will be provided with uniforms for up to eight players and one coach. Team sign-ups are preferred, and volunteer coaches are needed.
