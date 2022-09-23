QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites the public to learn a new instrument by registering for upcoming Group Ukulele lessons.
The Kroc Center's Education and Fine Arts Specialist Jonathon Weller will teach the class from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 6-27.
"Ukulele is such a fun instrument, and I've loved getting the chance to teach this class over the past two sessions," stated Jonathon Weller. "We now have quite the little community of ukulele lovers. If you're a young person or even young-at-heart, this class is the perfect way to pick up a new hobby!"
The ukulele is a great instrument for a beginner to learn to play. The class will meet weekly to explore this fun and easy-to-learn instrument. Instruments and music will be provided. However, participants are welcome to bring their own instrument if they own one.
Weller has been a member of The Kroc Center's staff for two years. He has a double major in vocal performance and music education from Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts. Since joining the Quincy community in 2020, Weller has been a conductor for Quincy Community Theater.
More information, class prices and registration opportunities are available by visiting krocquincy.org.
