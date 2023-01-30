QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center has again teamed up with local photographer Julie Ginos from GS Photography to offer two photography courses.
These four-week courses are open to members of the public who are 14 years of age and older. Photography 1 will be available from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to March 7. The new Photography 2 course will be available from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays from March 21 to April 11.
“Pictures can instantly take us back to a special moment in time - I think that’s why our photography classes have been so well attended,” stated Education and Fine Arts Specialist Jonathon Weller. “Julie is an amazing instructor who has something to teach photographers of all abilities. We’re especially excited about our new Photography II class, which is the natural next step for those who have taken our Photography I class.”
Whether participants own a new top-of-the-line camera, a camera they’ve had for a while that’s gathering dust on a shelf, or even a smartphone camera, the Photography 1 course will help to improve their photography skills. Photography 2 will lead participants through a more in-depth look at the techniques to help bring their photography skills to the next level. Photography 2 students must have a DSLR or high-end mirror-less camera for the course.
More information, class prices and registration opportunities are available by visiting krocquincy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.