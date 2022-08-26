QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites local youth seven years old and up to participate in Music Mondays.
The free program takes place from 3-5 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14. Participants will have the opportunity to join The Kroc Center’s children’s choir and learn to play a brass instrument and piano with other young musicians their age who are just starting out.
“Music is synonymous with The Salvation Army and our worship,” said Education and Fine Arts Specialist Jonathon Weller. “I’m thrilled we get to continue this tradition by offering free music classes to anyone in the Quincy area. Our hope is to build up our music department and starting with these music classes is the perfect way to do that!”
These free classes are an ideal way to learn to play an instrument and participate in a children’s choir. The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 12.
