QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center is excited to invite the community to a new class, Toddler Time: Mommy and Me in the Gymnasium, from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Tuesday, Dec. 20.

This special drop-in playtime is just for guardians and toddlers (ages five-years-old and under). Participants will enjoy social time while little ones play in the gymnasium. All toddlers must be accompanied by an adult the entire time. Organized activities will be available as well as equipment for open play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.