QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center is excited to invite the community to a new class, Toddler Time: Mommy and Me in the Gymnasium, from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Tuesday, Dec. 20.
This special drop-in playtime is just for guardians and toddlers (ages five-years-old and under). Participants will enjoy social time while little ones play in the gymnasium. All toddlers must be accompanied by an adult the entire time. Organized activities will be available as well as equipment for open play.
Toddler Time is free to members, $5 per week for non-member adults (16-years-old and up) and $3 per week for non-member children (five-years-old and under).
“After talking to the parents of children who participate in my programs, I noticed that they all had one thing in common, a desire to see more children’s activities available to the community,” stated Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. “I’m excited to expand my regular fall recreation opportunities by adding Toddler Time as well as a new session of Ninja Training. I hope by offering these classes, parents will see that The Kroc Center is dedicated to providing opportunities to all age groups and is open to suggestions regarding other class offerings.”
Ninja Training will be available for one fall session. This high-octane combination of obstacle training, martial arts, gymnastics and freestyle movement is designed to harness the limitless energy of young children for a total body workout that builds strength, endurance and character.
This class is available to ages 4-5 and 6-7. The session will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Tuesday, Nov. 15. Class times vary per age group.
