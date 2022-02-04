QUINCY, Ill. — Area youth in third through eighth grades are invited to participate in The Kroc Center’s Youth Madness 3 vs 3 Basketball Jam the weekend of March 12-13.
Teams of four will play in a double elimination tournament. All teams are guaranteed two 20-minute running clock games.
“We’re excited to offer this basketball tournament to area youth,” Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman said. “This tournament is a fun way for kids to get out of the house after being couped up inside most of the winter.”
The age brackets for the tournament will be third/fourth grade (co-ed division), fifth/sixth grade (girls and boys divisions) and seventh/eighth grade (girls and boys divisions). The cost of the tournament is $120 per four-player team. A t-shirt is included in the fee. Teams must register bySunday, Feb. 20.
Team registration is available by contacting Stegeman at Kristy.Stegeman@usc.salvationarmy.org.
