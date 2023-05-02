QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites the community to participate in the Summer Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, June 3 at Upper Moorman Park in Quincy.
The Paddle Battle is a doubles tournament open to participants 16 years of age and older. The divisions are as follows: women’s doubles 3.5, 4.0 and open; men’s doubles 3.5, 4.0 and open; and beginner doubles (any mix), 2.5 and 3.0.
