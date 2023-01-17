Quincy, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites the community to participate in the Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Paddle Battle is a doubles tournament. Teams will be divided into divisions based on the team’s skill level.
“Pickleball is a fast-growing sport, and we’re excited to present the community with an opportunity to show off their skills at the Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament,” said Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. “During the dreary winter months, it’s always nice to have an indoor event to help people get out and socialize in a warm and inviting environment.”
The registration fee for the tournament is $65 per team of two.
More information is available by calling Stegeman at 217-231-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.