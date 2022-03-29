STAFF REPORT
QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites community members to participate in the Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
The Paddle Battle is a doubles tournament. Teams will be divided into divisions based on the team’s skill level.
“I have enjoyed participating in the Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament,” said past participant Jeremy Koren. “It’s a fun event for the community and helps bring awareness to one of the fastest-growing sports in America.”
The registration fee for the tournament is $60 per team of two.
More information is available by contacting Kristy Stegeman at 217-231-5635.
