QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center will host a men’s full-court 5 vs 5 basketball league for adults beginning March 22.
The league will take place Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-10 p.m. through Thursday, May 12.
“The Kroc Center is excited to host another men’s basketball league season,” said Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. “We encourage teams to register quickly, as the registration deadline is March 14. We look forward to seeing previous participants and brand-new teams. It’s going to be a great season!”
Games consist of two 20-minute halves with a running clock. Teams may roster up to 10 players. Players may only play on one team in the league. Teams are guaranteed eight games and must register by March 14.
Participant can register their team by contacting Stegeman at Kristy.Stegeman@usc.salvationarmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.