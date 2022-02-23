QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites area youth in third through eighth grades to participate in the Jr. Spikers Volleyball Clinic.
The clinic wll be led by Maliah Blakemore, Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Head Women’s Volleyball Coach. Each Sunday from March 20-April 10, this clinic will help young female and male volleyball players build a strong foundation of volleyball fundamentals, grow and enhance their skills in a group lesson setting and receive personalized attention from an experienced coach.
The grade divisions for the clinic will be third-fifth grades (which will meet Sundays from 12:30-2 p.m.) and sixth-eighth (which will meet Sundays from 2:15-3:45 p.m.). The cost of the clinic is $60 for non-members and $50 for members. Participants must register by Tuesday, March 15. Spaces are limited.
Registration is available at The Kroc Center or KrocQuincy.org.
For more information regarding Jr. Spikers Volleyball Clinic, please contact Kristy Stegeman at 217-231-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.