QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites the community to participate in the fall Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Paddle Battle is a doubles tournament. Teams will be divided into divisions based on the team’s skill level.
“The Paddle Battle is a fun way for the local pickleball community to get together and enjoy a little friendly competition,” stated Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. “We look forward to hosting this event and meeting competitors from around the area."
- 8 a.m. — 3.5-3.0 divisions
- 10 a.m. — 3.5-4.0 divisions
- 12 p.m. — Open Division
Times are subject to change and will be based on the number of teams registered.
The registration fee for the tournament is $65 per team of two.
More information is available by calling Stegeman at 217-231-5635.
