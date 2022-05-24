QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center will host its annual Camp Kroc Summer Day Camp from June 6 through Aug. 12.
Camp Kroc offers care to students in grades K-6 and counselor training to youth in grades 7-12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents and guardians will need to visit The Kroc Center for the first week of registration; after registering at the facility, additional weeks can be purchased online at KrocQuincy.org.
The camp provides an entire supervised day in a clean, safe and caring environment with trained and certified staff. Each day, campers enjoy swimming, playing at the park, hanging out in the game room, music classes, interactive Bible lessons and sports or games in the gym.
Campers will also go on weekly field trips and experience continued education focused on agriculture, character building, health and wellness, social-emotional learning and S.T.E.A.M.
“Camp Kroc is a great way for kids to remain active during the summer months,” Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon said. “We have so many great activities planned each week. We enjoy facilitating activities the children are interested in and love to do while also providing opportunities to learn about new subjects and try new activities.”
The cost for Kroc Center members is $120 per week. The non-member cost is $150 per week, and 50% fees are offered to grades 7-12 for the Counselor in Training Program.
Scholarships and discounts are available to those who qualify. More information is available by emailing Logsdon at jakin.logsdon@usc.salvationarmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.