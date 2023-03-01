QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army Kroc Center encourages everyone planning a garage sale to consider being a part of the Upscale Garage Sale from m8 a,m, to 1 p,m, Saturday, April 1
Event entry is $1 for non-members. Kroc Members receive free admission.
“The Upscale Garage Sale is a great opportunity for both vendors and shoppers alike,” stated Special Events and Scheduling Coordinator Brooke Wade. “Vendors don’t have to worry about advertising their sale or canceling last minute due to weather, and shoppers can shop with many vendors in one convenient location. Additional advantages to choosing booth space at the Upscale Garage Sale include- no garage cleaning, having access to one of the earliest garage sale events in the area, convenient set-up times, it is a heavily marketed and well-attended event and no early birds arriving before you’ve completed the set-up.”
In addition to traditional garage sales, vendors from the area are also encouraged to participate in the event. Previously, companies such as Thirty-One, Pink Zebra and Tupperware have rented booths.
The annual event allows the public to get a head start on spring cleaning by purchasing vendor booths inside The Kroc Center gymnasium to sell unwanted items or sell products. A 10’x10’ booth can be rented for $35. A 10’ x 20’ booth can be rented for $75. Booths needing electrical access, which are limited in availability, can be rented for an additional $10. Booth payment must be made by Friday, March 24.
Vendors are encouraged to reserve booth spaces soon, as space is limited. Following the event, vendors can donate their unwanted merchandise to The Salvation Army Family Store rather than moving it again. The Family Store truck will be on-site to accept those items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.