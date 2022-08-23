QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center is excited to announce the addition of the Fall Upscale Garage Sale

Representatives are currently seeking vendors for the event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This event will allow vendors and shoppers to get a head start selling and purchasing products including holiday items, winter apparel, décor and children’s items inside The Kroc Center gymnasium.

