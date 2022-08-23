QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center is excited to announce the addition of the Fall Upscale Garage Sale
Representatives are currently seeking vendors for the event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This event will allow vendors and shoppers to get a head start selling and purchasing products including holiday items, winter apparel, décor and children’s items inside The Kroc Center gymnasium.
A 10’x10’ booth can be rented for $35. A 10’x20’ booth can be rented for $70. Booths needing electrical access, which are limited in availability, can be rented for an additional $10. Booth payment must be made by Friday, Sept. 30.
Event entry for shoppers is $1 for non-members. Kroc members receive free admission.
“We’re excited to add this fall edition of the Upscale Garage Sale,” said Special Events and Scheduling Coordinator Brooke Wade. “After our spring event, I was approached by many vendors about the possibility of adding a new Upscale Garage Sale event in 2022. With inflation and the price of so many things going up, we decided that adding a fall event would be not only helpful to vendors who have holiday items to sell but also be helpful to shoppers who can start their holiday shopping early to help ease the financial stress of the holiday season.”
In addition to traditional garage sales, vendors from the area are also encouraged to participate in the event. In the past, companies such as Thirty-One, Pink Zebra and Tupperware have rented booths.
Vendors are encouraged to reserve their booth spaces soon, as space is limited. Following the event, vendors have the option of donating their unwanted merchandise to The Salvation Army Family Store rather than moving it again. The Family Store truck will be on-site to accept those items.
