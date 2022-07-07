QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, along with Sen. Jil Tracy and Rep. Randy Frese, will host a Senior Adult Health Fair from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 27.
This event is free and open to the public. Local businesses are invited to participate by reserving a free booth space.
Vendors are required to fill out and submit a booth request form via KrocQuincy.org. Booth spaces are limited, and duplicate vendors will not be prohibited.
“We’re excited to host this event again after a two-year hiatus,” said Fitness Program Specialist Kristin Obert. “The Senior Adult Health Fair is a great way for local businesses to promote their services with the senior adult community.”
More information is available by contacting Obert at 217-231-5638.
