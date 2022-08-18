QUINCY, Ill. — With the recent release of the Fall 2022 Program Guide, The Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center’s recreation sports department is now accepting registration for leagues.
This fall’s lineup of leagues includes Jr. Spikers Learning Volleyball League (girls N third through sixth grades), Adult Volleyball, Adult Pickleball and Men’s Basketball 3 vs. 3 Leagues.
Registration for each of these leagues is currently open. Deadlines and registration opportunities are available by visiting KrocQuincy.org or stopping by 405 Vermont St.
“We love to see the community come out and participate in sports and rec leagues at The Kroc,” said Recreational Sports Specialist
Kristy Stegeman. “Leagues are a great opportunity to meet new people and strengthen existing relationships.”
The Kroc Center’s Men’s 3 vs. 3 half-court basketball league can roster up to six players. Games will be played on Court B. Teams are guaranteed six games.
The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 5.
The Kroc’s Adult Volleyball Leagues features co-ed recreational, co-ed power 6 vs. 6 and co-ed competitive. Adult volleyball leagues consist of seven regular season games and at least one playoff game. All teams are guaranteed eight games. The playoff schedule will be released after the eighth week of regular season play.
The registration deadline for adult volleyball leagues is Friday, Sept. 23.
Jr. Spiker’s Learning Volleyball League is designed to help introduce and improve fundamentals and skills with an emphasis on fun, sportsmanship, hard work and character development. After the first week of practice, players will be divided into separate teams within their age group.
A league schedule will be issued after team selections are finalized. Competitive balance will be sought for the creation of each team. Players must be the age indicated by the first day of practice to enroll within that age group.
Space is limited, and for planning purposes, team assignments are final. The registration deadline for Jr. Spikers Learning Volleyball League is Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Adult pickleball is another recreational sport hosted by The Kroc Center. Pickleball teams are divided into recreational and competitive categories and consist of two players. Teams’ games will be scheduled in advance, and each game will have a 35-minute limit. Standard USAPA rules with adaptations will be followed, and equipment will be provided if needed.
The registration deadline for adult pickleball leagues is Wednesday, Sept. 7.
In addition to the leagues, The Kroc Center will also host Learn to Play Pickleball sessions from Wednesday, Oct. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 14. No experience is necessary. Participants will learn the rules of pickleball, basic skills and techniques.
This class is geared toward beginners, but all players of all skill levels are welcome to play and have fun. Equipment will be provided.
More information about drop-in pickleball is available by calling Stegeman at 217-231-5635.
