QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites area children to participate in Kroc Tots Multi-Sports Camp for youth four to six years of age.
In the Tot Multi-Sport class, participants can sample some sports offered in the area. Children will be introduced to sports such as basketball, volleyball and soccer. Each camper will receive a water bottle.
The cost for Kroc members to participate in the four-day Multi-Sport Camp is $40 and $50 for non-members. Participants can call or visit The Kroc Center to register. The deadline to register is Monday, July 11.
Back by popular demand, The Kroc Center’s Ninja Training will be available for a late summer session. This high-octane combination of obstacle training, martial arts, gymnastics and freestyle movement is designed to harness the limitless energy of young children for a total body workout that builds strength, endurance, and character.
This class is available to children who are four to seven years of age. The session will be held each Tuesday from Aug. 9 to Aug. 30. Class times vary for each age group.
More information is available by visiting KrocQuincy.org or contacting Kristy Stegeman at Kristy.Stegeman@usc.salvationarmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.