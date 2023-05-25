QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites all girls and boys to show off their dance moves during the Pom Pon and Dance Camp from Tuesday, June 6 through Friday, June 9.

The camp is open to youth who are 3-14 years old and will be instructed by the Quincy Notre Dame Pom Pon team and coaches. Campers will perform at the Quincy Gems baseball game on Friday, June 9.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.