QUINCY, Ill. — The Kroc Center invites all girls and boys to show off their dance moves during the Pom Pon and Dance Camp from Tuesday, June 6 through Friday, June 9.
The camp is open to youth who are 3-14 years old and will be instructed by the Quincy Notre Dame Pom Pon team and coaches. Campers will perform at the Quincy Gems baseball game on Friday, June 9.
“Summer is an exciting time at The Kroc Center,” said Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. “We love being able to offer children opportunities to stay active during their school break. It’s great to see our participants meet new friends, learn new skills, and make fun summer memories.”
The cost for Kroc members to participate in the four-day Pom Pon and Dance Camp is $30 and $40 for non-members. The deadline to register is Monday, May 29. All pre-registered participants will receive a clinic t-shirt. Register online at KrocQuincy.org, call, or stop by the facility.
