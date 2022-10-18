HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), announced Monday that Koontz Properties broke ground on a new multi-family development, Vista Way Apartments, near the intersection of Stardust Drive and Munger Lane.
According to Mehaffy, the project involves a 52-unit multi-family development to be completed in multiple phases. The units will be two-bedroom, with one bathroom and include a one-car garage.
Conversations with the Quincy firm started in 2019, Mehaffy explained. While meeting with area employers regarding workforce recruiting needs, Mehaffy learned that one obstacle for employer’s recruiting efforts was the lack of market rate, workforce housing in the community. Former City manager Jeff LaGarce provided Mehaffy with a housing presentation he had prepared with Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst.
“The presentation highlighted the housing need based on data collected from eight of Hannibal’s largest employers. The data showed significant demand for housing year over year. We spent some time revising that presentation with current numbers and began contacting developers regarding their interest in the market. We literally cold-called Scott and Tim through their website,” Mehaffy said.
“When we were approached by HREDC, we were intrigued by the opportunity," Koontz Properties owner Scott Koontz said. "Our family has been in the construction and rental business for many years in the Quincy area, and we had been seeing a definite increase in interest in remodeling and construction in Missouri. It only made sense to consider an expansion for rentals here as well.”
Mehaffy explained he and City Manager Lisa Peck have been working on a multipronged approach to address housing needs in the community. Those efforts include construction of single-family homes, construction of multi-family options, new construction infill options and renovation programs for the historic homes in Hannibal.
“We are grateful to have multiple developments moving forward in the community. We feel like that speaks to the demand in the community for market rate, workforce housing," Mehaffy said.
“As with many most rural communities, housing of all types is a pressing need here. We are pleased that this development will help to fill the rental demand and excited about other projects which will also assist with addressing senior and workforce housing needs," Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck said.
“I am grateful to the Koontz family for their willingness to make this important investment in our community," Mehaffy added. "The Koontz family has proven themselves to be great community partners in Quincy and we look forward to welcoming them to Hannibal.”
According to Mehaffy, the infrastructure work began several months ago and the footings for the first building are being poured this week.
Koontz Properties maintains and leases rental properties at six different locations in Quincy, Ill.
