Kiwanis donate peanut butter for school buddypacks

HANNIBAL — The United Way’s “Be a Hero” project to send local students home with Buddy Packs of food on weekends got a boost recently when 600 jars of peanut butter were donated by the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club.
As Kiwanians delivered the peanut butter, along with other donated foods, Vickie Witthaus explained how fast her fellow club members responded when they learned about the request. “In 48 hours” it was donated, with all of it coming from the individual members, not the club’s treasury, she said.
Club President Dave Hirner noted that Jody Bogue donated 98 jars of peanut butter.
Wtthaus credited Hirner with the successful project, calling him the driving force behind it. Hirner was pleased to see the donations, explaining “It’s all about the kids.”
Also helping deliver the truckloads of food were Kiwanians Larry and Dee Wright, Bill Esicar, Bob Chriscincke, Cliff Ahrens and Art Suchland.
After making the delivery, they stayed at the Korf lobby to open boxes of food, including crackers, nutritious food bars, applesauce and other items and have them ready for the group of volunteers who were to fill the Buddy Packs on Tuesday. Witthaus said this was the Kiwanis Club’s way to help with the Buddy Packs project.