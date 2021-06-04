Kirsten White promoted at NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick has announced that Kirsten White, of Frankford, Mo., has been promoted to the position of Pike County Service Coordinator.
White will work with local clients to deliver and coordinate the agency’s self-sufficiency programs and oversee operations of the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green, Mo.
“We congratulate Kirsten on this promotion,” Patrick said. “Her familiarity with NECAC programs will be immeasurable in helping her work with clients and people from all walks of life.”
“I’m looking forward to helping the people of Pike County and moving the county forward,” White said.
White joined NECAC in January 2021 as an employment services coordinator to recruit, enroll and interview people interested in agency job skills services. She is a 2015 graduate of Bowling Green High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from Northwest Missouri State University. She is a former educator in Bowling Green schools.
More information about NECAC programs is available by calling White at 573-324-2207.