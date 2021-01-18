HANNIBAL — The past year's events have changed the societal landscape in America as the global pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have reflected divisions in the nation along racial, political and ideological lines.
On the day dedicated to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his dream of Americans being united as one people resonates as loudly as ever. A successful virtual celebration presented by Jim's Journey reflected King's dream with the theme "Peace and Justice" garnered strong local support, said Faye Dant, executive director of Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center.
But recent events in Washington D.C. have reflected divisions that oppose King's dream. Annie Dixon, former president of the Hannibal chapter of the NAACP, said people cannot go to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at this time because it is closed off after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and subsequent threats.
"Martin Luther King was such a great humanitarian, such a great person, and to see his celebration kind of overshadowed by everything that's going on today, just really breaks my heart," Dixon said.
Dixon said the current national situation opposes what King stood for. She remembered how powerful his words as she was growing up in Mississippi. Her mother heard him speak during a stop, and it made an instant impact.
"She heard that speech, and she cast her vote that very next day," Dixon said. "For a man to have that much impact on my mother — because she was not a very outspoken woman — it was just something to behold."
Dixon said "we're all Americans", and a path toward healing involves "a change of heart." She said legislation and certain politicians alone cannot enact the change, because being able to co-exist peacefully happens on a personal level.
"We have to come to the realization that we're all in this world together. And we have to look at each other as just people," Dixon said. "As people, we should treat each other as we want to be treated. Then we'll start the healing process."
During King's impassioned speeches and peaceful protests, he emphasized that everyone was one of God's children.
"That was his whole legacy — a peaceful environment for everybody," Dixon said. "And I just hope one day we'll be able to do that."
In the Hannibal area, local leaders and members of the public have expressed strong support for the virtual celebration for Martin Luther King Day presented by Jim's Journey,
Dant said the theme this year is "Peace and Justice", stressing those goals are important for the nation and the community. Local government officials and Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson made tributes on the site.
"That's the stakeholders and our community leadership that is recognizing the importance of Dr. King and the lessons that he was teaching and the struggle that he was involved in," Dant said.
Dant said Black Lives Matter marches and peaceful protests showed the continued progress toward equality in the community. An art exhibit called "Rise Up" will be on display in the Hannibal Arts Council in February for Black History Month, with 50 photographs showing people from all walks of life participating in local Black Lives Matter events.
"All of us know the importance of the work he was doing, and I think we're at a point now where we realize his work is not done — and that his dream hasn't yet been realized and we've got some fixing to do," Dant said.