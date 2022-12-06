King’s Daughters Nativity Display set for Dec. 11

An expansive array of nativity scenes of all sizes is expected during the Mildred L. Briscoe Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons annual "Oh Come Let Us Adore Him" nativity display. The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Monsignor Farischon Hall, 401 S. Lane St. in Palmyra.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Mildred L. Briscoe Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons invites everyone to attend their annual "Oh Come Let Us Adore Him" nativity display from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Monsignor Farischon Hall, 401 S. Lane St. in Palmyra.

“Not only will attendees get to see displays that were handmade locally, but nativities from other countries will also be featured. Cost to attend the event is simply a free-will donation in any amount,” Circle President Carolyn Carpenter said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.