King’s Daughters Nativity Display set for Dec. 11

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Mildred L. Briscoe Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons invites everyone to attend their annual "Oh Come Let Us Adore Him" nativity display from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Monsignor Farischon Hall, 401 S. Lane St. in Palmyra.
“Not only will attendees get to see displays that were handmade locally, but nativities from other countries will also be featured. Cost to attend the event is simply a free-will donation in any amount,” Circle President Carolyn Carpenter said.
Free cookies and punch will be served, and door prizes will be awarded. Last year’s event was the first to be held in many years.
“For many years, our Circle’s nativity display was an event that community members looked forward to,” said Cindy Davis, event organizer. “Approximately 50 attended the event last year. It was fun to talk to the attendees to find out which displays they liked the best or which they felt was most unique.”
Last year, Circle members, along with a few guests, provided more than 100 nativities that ranged in size from small ornaments to several local church displays that spanned entire six-foot tables - one of which was animated. The Circle looks forward to having these displays and more this year.
“With new members and members who had more to display, we believe we will have at least 125 nativities - of all shapes and sizes - this year,” Carpenter said.
The King’s Daughters and Sons (KDS) is an interdenominational Christian service organization with the International Headquarters located in Chautauqua, New York. It is comprised of about 4,000 members, and their focus is to lend a hand in service to others as taken from Mark 10:45, “Not to be ministered unto, but to minister.”
Locally, the Circle enjoys giving back to the community by awarding at least one scholarship to a Palmyra High School graduate each year, supporting the Palmyra food pantry and sponsoring birthday ladies at area nursing homes.
In addition, corresponding with and supporting the residents and staff of The King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Mexico, Mo. is a top priority of the Mildred L. Briscoe Circle of Kings Daughters and Sons.
The Mildred L. Briscoe Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons’ members are from the Palmyra area, and they conduct meetings on the second Tuesday of each month.
More information is available by sending a message to the Circle on Facebook or contacting Carpenter at ccarpenter1858@gmail.com.
