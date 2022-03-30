PALMYRA, Mo. — The kindergarten class of 2022-2023 will be given a special opportunity to preview what’s to come in school at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Palmyra Elementary School.
Registration will be open from 6-6:20 p.m. Events planned for the evening include a tour of the elementary school, ride on a school bus and an opportunity to meet and talk with Palmyra Elementary School staff members.
Information will be shared during the parent program about the Palmyra R-I School District’s kindergarten program, summer school and Kindergarten Roundup. Special activities for the incoming kindergarten children will be conducted during the parent meeting.
Kathy Nicholson, Early Childhood Coordinator for the school district is thrilled for the return of “Kindergarten, Here We Come.”
“The program has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID restrictions,” she said. “Mr. Jason Harper, new superintendent for the Palmyra R-I School District, will speak at the parent meeting.”
Childcare will be offered free of charge for other family members attending.
More information is available by calling 573-769-2191 or emailing pat@palmyra.k12.mo.us.
