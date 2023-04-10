HANNIBAL — For summer 2023, Douglass Community Services Kids in Motion Program grows to meet the changing needs of the young people it serves.

Focusing on experiencing a wide variety of jobs, the program will run five days per week for two weeks and will focus on career exploration through hands-on experiences. The program has been redesigned for youth who have completed fifth ad sixth grades. There will be two cohorts with 15 youth in each group.

