HANNIBAL — For summer 2023, Douglass Community Services Kids in Motion Program grows to meet the changing needs of the young people it serves.
Focusing on experiencing a wide variety of jobs, the program will run five days per week for two weeks and will focus on career exploration through hands-on experiences. The program has been redesigned for youth who have completed fifth ad sixth grades. There will be two cohorts with 15 youth in each group.
The first cohort will be meet from June 5-16. The second cohort will meet from June 12-23. The groups will meet from 8 am to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have worked closely with parents and community members and listened to their concerns and needs,” said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas. “Families and youth are choosing multiple summer activities to participate in and a two-month, half-day-a-week program did not meet their needs. We found that participation was declining due to the growing number of activities our students have access to during the summer, so we are adapting with a new schedule.”
Adults will be able to drop the youth off between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and pick them up from 3:30-4 p.m.
Transportation is provided to the various job sites. Two snacks and lunch are also provided daily.
Students are eligible for a stipend that can be up to $15 per day.
Applications are available at local schools and at Douglass Community Services at 909 Broadway.
Completed applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday, May 5 to Douglass Community Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.