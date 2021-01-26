HANNIBAL — Kids in Motion is heading into 2021 with a characteristic Douglass Community Services Youth Services Director Jared Moore has seen in abundance — resilience.
"We serve students who have had to be resilient in life, who have faced difficult situations they've had to bounce back from already," Moore said. "That skill of resilience is something that I feel like Kids in Motion does a great job with."
KIM, a program of Douglass Community Services and supported by funding from United Way, adapted its traditional eight-week summer work program to an online format for 2020 due to the pandemic. Moore said kids were eager and ready for the changes, performing service projects including cleaning up the hiking trails at Hannibal-LaGrange University and making Christmas cards for residents at Country View Nursing Facility. Members are gathering at First Presbyterian Church for after-school programs, and volunteers are being sought.
Moore said the group size is being kept to between six and eight youth at a time, but volunteers would allow the program to reach more youth. KIM members discuss potential community service projects to pursue and hone skills like greeting others, planning for success and showing kindness in preparation for the summer work program.
Marsha Mayfield remembered how KIM was born from community meetings in 1996 at Mark Twain Dinette. The gatherings were in response to a rise in gang activity in the community. The Pyrfect youth program was formed to combat the issue with positive experiences and work opportunities for youth. Mayfield co-founded the program with Barbara (Holland) Lewis, Deborah Adams, Nina Williams, Sherry Simpson, Georgiana Hawkins, Paula Holliday, Margretta Williams, Bob Gilstrap, Sherri Steinmann and Marilyn Cohn.
"I think it's really giving the kids the beginning of how the workforce is and a lot with working community service, working in the community and learning the different job skills," Mayfield said. "They go to outings where they do field service. It's been an uplifting program, and one we hope continues through the community. "
Mayfield commended Amy Vaughn for her past leadership, and she said Moore has been bringing fresh ideas to the program, including a transition to a year-long format. She said Moore "added a whole new flavor to the program." She looks forward to KIM continuing to focus on diversity as they reach out in the community.
Faye Dant, executive director of Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, said KIM members lend a hand each season for opening, cleaning and arranging items as needed. She remembered receiving assistance from a group leader and the youth in organizing and clearing some closet space so a large exhibit could be on display.
"They have stepped up for many years, and they always come through when it's time for me to open for the season," Dant said.
So far, Moore plans to resume the summer work program, and he stressed enrollment is open for any youth who would like to join KIM. While transportation and meeting constraints have changed some aspects of the program, Moore is excited about the future.
"I couldn't be more proud of these kids for still engaging," Moore said. "When life throws them a curve ball, they really have been amazing."
More information about becoming a volunteer or joining KIM is available by calling DCS at 573-221-3892 or visiting the Facebook page for Kids in Motion/Teens in Motion a program of Douglass Community Services.