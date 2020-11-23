HANNIBAL — The Kids in Motion after-school program recently completed a service project with Hannibal-LaGrange University to maintain the school's hiking trail.
Kids in Motion, a program of Douglass Community Services, traditionally consists of an eight-week summer work curriculum, that taught at-risk students the value of earning money while giving back to their community. Kids in Motion Director Jared Moore is revamping the program to become a year-round after-school program.
“We reviewed the program and realized we had an opportunity to have a greater impact in the kids’ lives,” Moore said. “We’re continuing to ramp up Kids in Motion to be a year-round program that offers skills workshops and mentoring to help develop the personal skills that will prepare them for successful adulthood. We want Kids in Motion to be a more holistic answer to the problems facing our students.”
Moore hopes to hire an employee in the coming months to help coordinate mentorship and programming efforts in Hannibal. Kids in Motion will also need more volunteers to assist with the growing number of students who will be taking part in the program.
Douglass Community Services has developed a track record of ensuring that its community services are reliably accessible despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“No doubt, it’s been a challenge. We’ve shifted to smaller group sizes and are maintaining safe practices to reduce the risk of exposure. We’re really proud to still be able to serve our youth,” Moore said.
Kids in Motion is funded in part through the United Way of the Mark Twain Area and the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
Student enrollment and volunteer information are available by contacting Moore at DCS at 573-221-3892 or jared.moore@douglassonline.org.