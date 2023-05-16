MONROE CITY, Mo. — In celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake will host Kid’s Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10 for children five to 12 years of age.

Participants will be limited to the first 30 children who register in advance at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office by calling 573-735-4097 or by visiting the project office at 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456.

