MONROE CITY, Mo. — In celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake will host Kid’s Fishing Day on Saturday, June 10 for children five to 12 years of age.
Participants will be limited to the first 30 children who register in advance at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office by calling 573-735-4097 or by visiting the project office at 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456.
No groups larger than four may register at one time. Only those registered will be allowed to participate due to limited space.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10 at the Frank Russell Recreation Area. The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide fishing equipment that day. Volunteers will be available to instruct young anglers.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers looks forward to seeing participants at Mark Twain Lake. Officials remind everyone to wear their life jacket when they are on or near the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.