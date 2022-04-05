'Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade' brings new perspective on leader's life

HANNIBAL — The Bluff City Theater hopes to take people back in time.
The theater’s 2022 season will open with a one-man show depicting Robert Kennedy’s brief presidential campaign before his final speech June 4, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.
Bluff City Production Manager Jamie Brown said the theater was looking for a small, one-person show to start the season.
After she read the script for “Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade,” Brown knew it would be a great fit for the 2022 season’s theme centered in the 1960s and 1970s.
The show is based on speeches during Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968, a year of enormous change in the United States.
Director Clark Cruikshank shared how the show evokes the time period through period music and TV broadcasts during transitions.
Cruikshank said many people think of John F. Kennedy when they hear the surname, but they don’t always make the connection to his brother.
“Robert really had a great vision for this country, and it’s unfortunate that he was unable to fulfill it,” Cruikshank said.
Cedric Gegel was selected to take on the role of Robert Kennedy.
When he heard about the the new show, Gegel was in the midst of making a short film in Rhode Island.
The past several acting jobs Gegel worked were really enjoyable, and he wanted to “keep that streak going.”
“This came up and I thought what a challenge it would be to take this on,” he said. “I had never done a one-man show. Living in New England, there’s a certain Kennedy worship that exists in that part of the country. I felt a bit obligated to pursue that as far as I could.”
Gegel submitted his photo for the casting call, and he was asked to read from the script as soon as possible. He listened to one of Kennedy’s speeches to study his voice.
Gegel went home to record the audition and was offered the part the next morning.
“Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade” begins with an open dress rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the theater, 212 Broadway. Shows will follow Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
A 2 p.m. matinee is also planned for Saturday.
Additional shows are slated for the following week, with plans to invite school groups.
Admission is free of charge, and audience members are encouraged to call Bluff City Theater to let staff know about plans to attend.
Cruikshank said the first week of rehearsal was conducted by Zoom, and Gegel flew from Providence, R.I. to Quincy, Ill., to begin in-person work. Cruikshank said many things need to fall into place when someone travels to Hannibal from out-of-state.
“I breathed a huge sigh of relief when he got here,” Cruikshank said, noting how he and Brown worked together so the show was suited for Gegel’s acting process.
Essentially, the show features a 43-page monologue, which Cruikshank worked with to make sure Gegel was comfortable during the process. And the newcomer to America’s Hometown has been warmly welcomed so far.
“It was amazing how quickly he got back to us,” Cruikshank said. “It really did seem like it was meant to be.”
Gegel said the new show served as an opportunity to share his talents in a new way. He runs a production company as well, so he knows the process of waiting well.
He was busy filming a TV show in New York, shooting a film in Rhode Island, doing work over Zoom performing voiceovers and writing screenplays.
“About a couple days before rehearsal is really when I went, “OK, let me dig in,’” Gegel said. “It was finding the accent, finding the peculiarities of the Kennedy accent, which is very, very specific. And Bobby’s accent is different from JFK’s.”
As he prepared for the show, Gegel delved into sharing the life of “Robert F. Kennedy, the candidate for president, versus Bobby Kennedy, the father, the husband, the man who liked to play football and eat ice cream.”
Gegel memorized the monologue by breaking it down to smaller portions as he evoked various mannerisms of Kennedy’s.
Cruikshank said the results are uniquely multi-dimensional.
“It’s not a cut-and-dry imitation of Bobby Kennedy,” he said. “A lot of the material in here is from his speeches, so how do you take that sort of artificial delivery of oration and turn it into a conversation with an audience. That was a challenge, as well.”
Cruikshank noted the process was very smooth, with the show being blocked out during the first day Gegel took the stage. He noted how audience members will be struck by how many things have not changed since the time of Kennedy’s campaign.
“He really did have it figured out. No one’s exactly sure when he became a social justice warrior, but he sure did,” Cruikshank said, noting Kennedy strove to change injustices he witnessed with the people affected by those circumstances.
Kennedy witnessed crippling poverty in Latin America while serving as Attorney General with his brother. He also traveled South Africa where he witnessed Apartheid.
Gegel said audience members will witness Kennedy’s efforts to make a positive impact along with who he was as a family man.
He noted how Joseph Jr. first felt the weight of that legacy before he died in World War II. Then, the weight was transferred to John F. Kennedy. When he was killed, the pressure shifted to his brother.
Gegel said there was so much going on in Kennedy’s life, including raising 10 children with one on the way. He stressed how Kennedy was honest and hard-working through it all. Cruikshank said all along, he worried “that a gun would come between him and the White House.”
“He says one of the most heartbreaking things when he’s talking about JFK’s death. It’s a quote from Bobby in real life. He said, ‘I always knew they’d get one of us. I just thought it would be me,” Gegel said.
More information and ticket reservations are available by calling Bluff City Theater at 573-719-3226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.