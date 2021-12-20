Kelly Porter receives Top Rookie Producer award

PALMYRA, Mo. — Missouri State Rep. Louis Riggs presented Farm Bureau Agent Kelly Porter with a Missouri House of Representatives Resolution for Top Rookie Producer for October 2021.
Kelly Porter, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance in Palmyra, Mo., has been chosen as a recipient of the Top Rookie Producer for October 2021, an accolade bestowed upon her by Missouri Farm Bureau.
Porter began serving clients in the Marion County area on behalf of Farm Bureau in June 2021, after working in the insurance industry on the insurance claims side for more than 11 years.
Porter is dedicated to her clients and can relate to the families she serves by protecting the things that matter most to them, because she also has a family in Marion County.
Porter welcomes visitors for a free, no obligation insurance review and quote ranging from auto, home, farm insurance, business insurance and life insurance.
She specializes in the lines of insurance that protect families, their assets and their futures.
Porter has consistently given more than 100% to all those activities, with the love and support of her husband, four children and two grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.