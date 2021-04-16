Keeping safety first for young children

HANNIBAL — Early Head Start teamed up with several community groups to hold its first car seat safety check on Thursday, coinciding with the Week of the Young Child.
Heidi Swank, family resources advocate at Early Head Start, planned to have the event in the fall, but loosening of COVID restrictions and warmer weather made the April date ideal for the outdoor event. Eleven families signed up ahead of time, and certified child passenger safety technicians from the Marion County Ambulance District and Families and Communities Together, on behalf of the Safe Kids Coalition for Northeast Missouri, were on hand to check each seat’s installation and that children were properly buckled in. They also offered information and training for parents for the future.
Early Head Start is a program of Douglass Community Services and a United Way partner agency. As Swank greeted families coming into the parking lot, MCAD personnel and representatives from the Safe Kids Coalition were ready to check each seat’s fitment and make sure children were securely buckled in.
Tom Dugger, executive director of F.A.C.T., said the organization has been involved in car seat safety checks for several years. The Safe Kids Coalition of Northeast Missouri covers Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby and Lewis counties. After families completed the check, they received a goody bag from Dugger and Sandy Caswell, who was volunteering with F.A.C.T. for the event.
Eric Murfin, division chief, said one of MCAD officers “worst nightmares” is when a child is involved in a vehicle collision, and they hope each time the child is safely restrained.
“That’s one reason why all of our officers received the child safety tech training, and the reason we joined forces with Safe Kids and as many people as we can — to make sure as many families in the community are protecting their children as best they can with the resources they have,” he said.
Murfin recommended families keep an eye out for the events to be sure their children are safe as possible, with checks by trained professionals. After the check, the parents are instructed on how to properly install the child seat and ensure safe practices going forward.
Kristin Fasnacht, a home visitor with DCS, was happy for the chance to be ensure everything was safe as possible for her child.
“I just think it’s wonderful that they can come and do this, so I have the peace of mind that my son is safe when I’m taking him to day care or we’re going on car rides,” she said. “I’ll have the peace of mind that my car seat is safe, so that makes me feel better and more confident as the mom — especially as a first-time parent.”