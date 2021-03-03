HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council has approved the installation of an ADA accessible kayak launch in the new marina.
The kayak launch, which was OK’d during Tuesday night’s council meeting at Hannibal City Hall, is part of Phase 2 of the city’s Riverfront Renovation Project.
“Kayaking has increasingly grown in popularity in Hannibal and around the country,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “Having a designated kayak launch allows people to enter and exit the water more safely.”
Making sure that the kayak launch is ADA compliant is of particular importance, according to Dorian.
“The ADA component allows people with mobility issues the opportunity to safely enter and exit a kayak so they can enjoy being out on the water,” he said. “Having an ADA kayak launch will be a great addition to the riverfront for both our local citizens and for people coming up and down the river.”
The plan is for the kayak launch to be installed sometime this spring.
The addition of the kayak launch, which represents the riverfront project’s sixth change order, will add $36,455 to the total cost.
“The parks department anticipated additional expenses as part of the project and budgeted an additional $200,000 in this year’s budget to cover these costs,” Dorian said.
This change order raises the project’s total cost to $6,805,278. The original contract price was $6,648,000