HANNIBAL — A Kansas City man has been arrested for reportedly using a hammer to threaten another man after a Wednesday altercation.
Michael G. Beach, 37, of Kansas City, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Beach, stemming from an incident that began at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Huckleberry Heights.
Hannibal police officers were dispatched by NECOMM to a disturbance between two men. After investigating, officers determined Beach allegedly threatened another man with a hammer.
Beach was arrested without incident and a hammer was recovered from the scene. He was transported to the Marion County Jail where he remains lodged.
Beach's bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
