Kairos Hope Home welcomes first resident

NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Kairos Hope welcomed their first resident to a recently renovated house on Wednesday, marking a milestone for providing support for women who are victims of sexual trauma and connect them with God.
Kairos Hope founder Eryka Mabus explained how extensive remodeling efforts have been underway since the Festival of Trees fundraiser in 2020.
New laminate flooring and carpeting has been installed, the bathroom has been renovated to a community-style layout with capacity for 12 women, walls were painted and rooms received furnishings like newly constructed bunk beds.
Volunteers including churches and families have been a vital part of getting the home ready. Four staff members have been hired. Mabus reflected on the experiences leading to the moment of welcoming the first resident to the home.
“It’s been a pretty big journey — starting in 2018 — to actually see the impact now,” she said. “It definitely is hard and scary to work in ministry, but it’s definitely worth it.”
Mabus and fellow staff members were excited to help their first resident on her personal journey toward healing.
Mabus encouraged donations of household essentials, noting how they will go through items 12 times faster than a single household.
Kairos Hope is always accepting donations of items like laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels and essentials.
The home’s location is no longer shared for safety reasons, and Mabus asked previous donors to call or text 217-891-6662 so staff knows who is arriving to the property.
The six-to-nine-month Christ-centered program includes health guidance and daily recreation sessions, three meals a day, and a home atmosphere with 24/7 staff support.
There are licensed counselors on site, and residents have opportunities to pursue a GED or a degree from a college or trade school.
Mabus is excited about a new “Sponsor a Girl” program, which allows churches or groups to provide support with $1,000 per month. They receive a photo and the girl’s first name, along with letters as she progresses through the program.
“They get to make an impact on her — she hears their name and hears that there are people in the community that are supporting her. It’s a powerful thing that they’re getting that connection,” she said.
Mabus looks forward to what the future will bring at the Kairos Hope House.
“It’s really exciting to finally be seeing a girl walk in the door and getting to take part in her healing journey and see a completely new person in six to nine months,” she said.
Additional information and opportunities to support Kairos Hope by visiting their Facebook page or recovery.kairoshope.org/.
