HANNIBAL — A juvenile suffered minor injuries Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 9:05 p.m., April 11, on Route O, 2 miles south of Hannibal.
A 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was being driven west by a 17-year-old female from Palmyra. According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled into a ditch when the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Route O.
The juvenile, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.