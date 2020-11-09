MADISON, Mo. — A 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Monroe County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 10 p.m., Nov. 8, on Route M, 8 miles southeast of Madison.
According to the accident report, the juvenile female was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound when she swerved to avoid a raccoon in the road. The car went off the left side of the road and overturned multiple times.
The driver, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by private vehicle to the women's and children's hospital in Columbia.