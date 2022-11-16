Jury trial set for June in child endangerment case

Gaston

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial in June for a case involving felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and endangerment of a child.

Jerome Gaston, 23, originally of Las Vegas, Nev., appeared before Judge David Mobley on Tuesday in Ralls County Circuit Court. Mobley scheduled Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 for the juror selection process. Gaston is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

