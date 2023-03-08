Jury trial scheduled for Clay in child abuse case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing a charge of child abuse is scheduled to appear for a jury trial in July.
Terrell A. Clay, 21, of Hannibal, appeared before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd for a plea/trial setting hearing Friday, March 3 in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Shepherd scheduled a jury trial for 8 a.m. Thursday, July 13. Clay is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.
Christopher Terrell represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
The 10th Judicial Court of Marion County issued a warrant Nov. 30 for Clay, charging him with felony abuse or neglect of a child by causing serious physical injury. The investigation began on Tuesday when detectives with the Hannibal Police Department were notified by Marion County Children’s Division personnel that a one-year-old had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
Investigators reported Clay was allegedly the caregiver of the child when the recent injuries had occurred.
According to medical professionals, there appeared to be previous injuries that the one-year-old was recovering from that had not previously received medical attention.
Clay’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only and he remains in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.