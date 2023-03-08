Jury trial scheduled for Clay in child abuse case

Clay

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing a charge of child abuse is scheduled to appear for a jury trial in July.

Terrell A. Clay, 21, of Hannibal, appeared before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd for a plea/trial setting hearing Friday, March 3 in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Shepherd scheduled a jury trial for 8 a.m. Thursday, July 13. Clay is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

