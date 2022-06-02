HANNIBAL — The 25th anniversary of the Juneteenth celebration in Hannibal is approaching soon, promising a schedule brimming with fun activities for all ages.
Faye Dant, executive director of Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, is delighted to join fellow Juneteenth Coalition members, countless volunteers and numerous community sponsors in welcoming everyone to the four-day celebration beginning June 16.
Juneteenth began with an historic celebration of emancipation when more than 2,000 Union troops brought news to Galveston Bay, Texas, that more than 250,000 Black people living in the state were free. The announcement came almost 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Slavery was officially abolished with the passage of the 13th Amendment on Jan. 31, 1865.
June is Black Music Appreciation Month, and Music Under the Stars committee members have partnered with Juneteenth Coalition members to celebrate this special milestone.
Rocket and Gizzae will perform their famous reggae vibes at 7 p.m. June 16 by the Mark Twain Boyhood Home at the foot of Hill St. Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center will be the food vendor for the evening.
Music Under the Stars concerts will spotlight fellow Black musicians in June, including blues guitarist Jon McDonald on Thursday, June 9, and the Kingdom Brothers on June 30.
The second day of the Juneteenth celebration features an evening of live music and dancing from 5-11 p.m. June 17 at the Depot, Main Street and Warren Barrett Drive. The BYOB event is open to participants 21 years of age and up and features live music by N’STALGIA.
Dant and fellow members of the Juneteenth Coalition have been busy preparing a festive celebration for everyone to enjoy. Coalition members include Marsha Mayfield, Talya Mayfield, Diana McCloud, Teresa Griffin, Candy Weems, Georgiana Hawkins, Amy Smith and Keith Maiden.
Dant commended everyone who worked together to make this year’s celebration the largest one yet. The Juneteenth Festival features a full schedule of fun for the whole family, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 in Central Park.
The parade will be led by St. Louis’ Black and Red brass band. A wide variety of food, vendors, activities for youth and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament are planned. A car show, game bus, prizes, artwork and a big band concert will be featured during Saturday’s festivities.
GospelFest and Father’s Day Recognition will continue the celebration from noon to 4 p.m. June 19.
The 25th anniversary of the Juneteenth Celebration reflects the united efforts of so many people in Hannibal. This year marks the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday with the theme “25 Years Strong: Standing on the Shoulders of Greatness”.
“We’re getting a lot of sponsors and a lot of people that want to pitch in and want to be involved. We’re really pleased about that,” Dant said.
