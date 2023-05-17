HANNIBAL — Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and the Deutschheim Verein will present a “Symposium on the Shared History of Germans and African Americans” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Roland Arts Center at Hannibal LaGrange University (HLGU).

A public reception will precede the Symposium at 1 p.m. with a Taste of African American and German African Appetizers. Bethel Colony German Fest Hall Restaurant will provide authentic German food. (Note: There will not be German Chocolate cake, which is not a German dessert.) The African American food comes from Nathan's South Florida Style Ribs, Chicken and Seafood Caterers in Columbia, Mo. Attendees can expect down home Southern cooking.

