HANNIBAL — Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and the Deutschheim Verein will present a “Symposium on the Shared History of Germans and African Americans” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Roland Arts Center at Hannibal LaGrange University (HLGU).
A public reception will precede the Symposium at 1 p.m. with a Taste of African American and German African Appetizers. Bethel Colony German Fest Hall Restaurant will provide authentic German food. (Note: There will not be German Chocolate cake, which is not a German dessert.) The African American food comes from Nathan's South Florida Style Ribs, Chicken and Seafood Caterers in Columbia, Mo. Attendees can expect down home Southern cooking.
The Symposium at 2 p.m. will include highly reputable speakers, musical presentations by the Good Hope Church Praise Singers, and a 30-minute excerpt from the play, "An Amazing Story: German Abolitionists of Missouri". Symposium speakers include Gary Kremer, executive director of the Missouri State Historical Society; Dr. John Wright, author of 12 books on African American history in Missouri; Sydney Norton, author of "German Immigrant Abolitionists: Fighting for a Free Missouri"; and Cecilia Nadal, sociologist and playwright who wrote "An Amazing Story: German Abolitionists of Missouri".
Actors in "An Amazing Story: German Abolitionists of Missouri" include Dick Dalton, of Columbia, recently acting in the lead role of "Grumpy Old Men", Sierra Smith, of St. Louis, Mo., a singer involved in theater and film projects such as "Dreamgirls" and "Hercules the Brave and the Bold".
Lydia Foss is returning to "An Amazing Story: German Abolitionists of Missouri" with numerous credits as an actress, though still in high school. Jacob Allen Farmer is a junior at the Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts with lead roles in "Godspell" and "Burial at Thebes". Director Lee Patton Chiles has directed numerous plays for Historyonics Theater and Gitana Productions including "New World" and "Black and Blue".
Attendees will also have an opportunity to check out a very special visual arts exhibit next door at The Hagerman Arts Gallery. It will feature an exhibit of photomontages created by Faye Dant called “SEEN”. The pieces depict the lived experiences of local Black residents from enslavement to the 1960s. Since she began showing, Dant’s work has been hosted widely in Missouri galleries including the Hannibal Arts Council, Alliance Art Gallery, the St. Louis Artists Guild, Presser Performing Arts Center of Mexico, Mo. and the Quincy Art Center. Hagerman will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
This event will be the first time in Missouri that a Juneteenth celebration has focused on the contributions of German Abolitionists and the relationships between Germans and African Americans.
“Juneteenth is about education and unity. This event allows us to recognize the little-known contributions of German Abolitionists in Missouri and to bring our communities together as fellow Americans,” said Faye Dant, executive director of Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center.
In addition to the above mentioned major event, the Deutschheim Verein will foster community engagement in Hannibal by asking citizens of Hannibal to send in family or personal stories about German and African American relationships before, during or after the Civil War that are a source of inspiration and extend an invitation to a small group dialogue sharing stories between Germans and African Americans at the Hannibal Free Library from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
