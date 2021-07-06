HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library announced a new location and earlier time for its two children’s shows in July. Wildheart, on Wednesday, July 7, and Abra-Kid-Abra, on Wednesday, July 14, will now take place at 2 p.m. in the F&M Annex on 512 Church Street.
Program participants are asked to park in the library’s parking lots. The entrance to the F&M Annex is through F&M’s parking lot.
More information is available by contacting Hannibal Free Public Library, at 200 S. 5th St., 573-221-0222 or www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. People can also find them on Facebook.