HANNIBAL — A judge has determined that the city of Hannibal violated the constitutional rights of Third Ward Councilman Stephan Franke when it suspended him from the council earlier this year.
Impeachment charges were brought against Franke after three female members of the city staff alleged that he had touched them or made statements that made them uncomfortable and which constituted sexual harassment.
Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd recently ruled that Franke’s suspension from office prior to receiving a court hearing on allegations pending against him was unconstitutional and unfairly left residents of the city’s Third Ward without representation.
The judge ordered that Franke be reinstated as a councilman, pending the outcome of the impeachment proceedings.
Bringer Shepherd said Franke’s suspension merely upon the accusation of wrongdoing violated his rights of due process under the U.S. and Missouri Constitutions.
Franke contends that the city has not allowed him to examine public documents, emails, texts related to his case, or to interview potential witnesses against him. The judge ruled that this was improper. In the future the city must allow Franke to conduct discovery, including but not limited to deposition of witnesses and the examination of relevant documents.
According to Franke, the impeachment hearing has been delayed three times. Franke said that the most recent postponement was because the city had not yet produced various information that he needs to mount his defense.
In a media release issued Monday, Franke said that he “looks forward to returning to the council.”
Franke added in his release that he “is committed to demonstrating his innocence of the allegations in the impeachment, which he believes are in retaliation against him resulting from his December request that a third-party human resources consultant come in and do objective exit interviews of those who report to the city manager and city clerk.”
