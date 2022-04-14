PALMYRA, Mo. — The laying of new carpet in the courtroom at the Marion County Courthouse in Palmyra may not be all the work that occurs in that portion of the building.
During the April 11 meeting of the Marion County Commission, County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that she recently met with Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd to discuss issues in the jury room.
According to the judge, the ceiling and plaster are cracking and pieces are falling off.
Bringer Shepherd said she would also like 14 new chairs for the jury room. Stice said that chairs could be purchased from the Missouri Department of Corrections for between $350 and $450 apiece. The commissioners asked Stice to contact the Golden Ruler regarding the availability of chairs.
Bringer Shepherd noted that the table in the courtroom is scratched and needs to be refinished. She also requested a re-caning of some chairs in the courtroom.
Stice told the commission that Brown & Son has been hired to box all the books in the courtroom and move the 15 to 20 bookcases into the area where the bailiff sits while the new carpet is being laid in the courtroom.
In other business, the Missouri Department of Transportation received a $2,965 construction reimbursement for the County Road 402 bridge.
The commissioners signed a certificate of appreciation to Tom Rupp for his service on the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board.
Approval was given the request of Bringer Shepherd to purchase a new vehicle for the Juvenile Justice Center. Marion County's share of the cost will be $15,157.
Deputy County Clerk Marla Meyers reported that sales tax and use tax revenue were both up during the month of March. She also said that fund balances appear to be in good shape.
