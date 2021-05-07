In the middle of a super busy time at work with the 2020-21 school year ending next month (whoo-hoo), my family packed up and moved twenty minutes away to start a huge renovation project.
And since then my brain has basically been mush — especially when writing my column.
What I could usually write in a few hours is turning into two days worth of backspacing and throwing up my hands and saying, “Why in the world does anyone want to read what I have to say anyway?”
I love writing this column. I would miss it if I stopped.
I also love my day job (most days) along with our new home-in-progress, but I am pretty exhausted from it all. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever been this exhausted, even though it’s all due to good things.
My friend calls it "feeling funky-wunky.” So, that’s where I am at. I’m funky-wunky right now.
But what I want you to know is, despite this funk, I have never experienced God in my life the way I am right now. And I am so grateful for everything He is doing.
One day during quarantine, I woke up to the same scenery I’ve looked at most of my life, and in my heart I knew it was time for a change.
I was sick of looking at my kids in front of a screen either immersed in YouTube or some kind of game. I was tired of sitting in my recliner every Friday night waiting to see if Hulu would ever list new episodes of "House Hunters."
So, I asked for God to give us a new start. I prayed for Him to shake us up.
And He provided. Honestly, I think He laughed and rolled up His sleeves — oh how God loves answering prayers.
It's about seven months later and here I am listening to the drill (I call it the screw gun but they keep telling me that's not its proper name).
Shawn and Connor are hanging another piece of drywall in the basement while Logan rides around on the new Zero Turn pretending he has some sort of business when we all know he's just joyriding to get out of work.
We have a road ahead of us, but I love what our new home is going to be. I also love the land it sits on.
And now that we live in the country, Shawn won't have to go to City Hall anymore and ask them if he can have a goat in town. (They said no.)
We don't actually live here yet.
Our house on Saturn closed before this one was anywhere near ready to move into. And that was a good thing because we needed that money to fix up this one.
Except we were about to be homeless. God has such a gracious sense of humor.
It was just a few Sundays before all of this when my hand timidly raised during prayer request time.
"Can you pray for me to get better at going to church?" I asked.
I explained that I am a bad churchgoer. Sometimes it's anxiety and other times it's because I love my jammies more than I should.
Either way, I fall out of the Sunday morning habit. I also tend to sign up for things and then bail out.
So, my church prayed I would get better at attending and that He would show me where and how to serve.
And a few weeks later, when they found out we were in need - they graciously offered for us to stay (rent free) in the house on the church property until June.
That's who God is. I prayed for Him to help me attend and serve at church, and He said, "BAM. You live here now."
We are still almost late every single week - but with the added entertainment of everyone in the parking lot watching me brush my hair and throw on my flats while racing across the yard and yelling at the kids, "Don't let the dogs out!"
But we are so blessed, friends.
God loves my family enough to displace us, move us to church, and send us out into the yard as a mission field (more on that next week.)
So I might be funky-wunky right now, but I sure am grateful for it. What a great God we serve.