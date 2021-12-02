ALEXANDRIA, Va. — CFRE International has named Joseph David Gilbert, field director for Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America as a Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE).
Gilbert joins over 7,200 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation. Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.
“The CFRE credential was created to identify for the public and employers those individuals who possess the knowledge, skills and commitment to perform fundraising duties in an effective and ethical manner,” said CFRE International President and CEO Eva E. Aldrich, Ph.D., CAE. “As the certification is a voluntary achievement, the CFRE certification demonstrates a high level of commitment on the part of Joseph David Gilbert to the fundraising profession and the donors who are served.”
CFRE recipients are awarded certification for a three-year period. To maintain certification status, certificate recipients must demonstrate on-going fundraising employment and fundraising results and continue with their professional education. Employers and donors who work with CFREs know they are getting a professional who is committed to the best outcomes for their organization and has the requisite knowledge and skills.
The CFRE certification signifies a confident, ethical fundraising professional.
Since 1981, CFRE has set standards for fundraising professionals. As the only globally recognized fundraising certification, CFRE indicates professionalism, confidence, and ethics. It is how today’s fundraiser shows accountability, service, and commitment to making a difference for good. The CFRE certification program is accredited by the American National Standards Institute and is the only accredited certification for fundraising professionals.
More information is available by visiting www.cfre.org or calling 703-820-5555.
