Johns joins Douglass Foundation

HANNIBAL — Melissa (Missy) Johns, of Monroe City, Mo., has been appointed to the Douglass Community Services Foundation.
The Douglass Foundation strengthens the mission of Douglass Community Services through community giving that supports strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
“The scholarship program initially sparked my interest in serving on the Douglass Foundation,” Johns said. “For the past 30 years I’ve been working with individuals with disabilities. I am confident that this program can have a great impact on nontraditional students by allowing an opportunity for them to receive funding to support their goals.”
Johns is also a member of St. Johns’ Lutheran Church and Catherine Richards Dillingham King’s Daughters.
“As we are moving forward with our long-term foundational work for Douglass, we welcome community members that have a passion for the people that we are building a future for” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO at Douglass. “We welcome Missy and her expertise in the disability field to assist us with new opportunities.”
In addition to raising funds to support the long-term mission of Douglass, the Foundation also sponsors scholarships in the Hannibal and Palmyra school districts to assist non-traditional students with furthering their post-high school goals.
