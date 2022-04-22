HANNIBAL — Hannibal has been following strong gains in jobs recovered following the lows of the pandemic in the Show-Me State.
Ted Abernathy, Managing Partner of Economic Leadership LLC, said in a release that Missouri has recovered 357,200 jobs, accounting for 95% of jobs lost during the pandemic. McKenzie Disselhorst, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said Hannibal has also made numerous positive strides toward job recovery.
Although Hannibal is not large enough to have jobs data available as in larger communities, Disselhorst has seen a strong local rebound. Area businesses are close to reaching 100% of the pre-pandemic jobs level.
“I think if we were able to fill all the positions, that we would be at least at 100% of pre-pandemic employment, if not higher,” she said.
Many businesses have returned to at least having jobs open that existed before the pandemic. With some of those positions remaining open, Disselhorst said it can make it more difficult to see the job growth occurring.
A shrinking labor pool has been a contributor to those vacancies. The situation is expected to continue in Hannibal and across Missouri.
“I don’t think we’re going to see that change for quite some time,” she said.
Disselhorst explained how a declining birth rate is affecting employment and enrollment in higher education. Also, some people retired early or embarked on nontraditional employment opportunities during the pandemic.
Still others rearranged their life priorities, deciding against returning to the workforce. Childcare availability is a major factor affecting employees’ ability to return to work locally and statewide.
Staffing shortages, state regulations and pay levels all play a part in the current situation. Disselhorst said legislation is in the works which could maintain safety while making it easier for parents to obtain care for their children.
Disselhorst expects to see more legislation coming out of Jefferson City which could benefit businesses in Missouri communities. The Fast Track financial aid program provides assistance for adults to attain a degree or industry-recognized credential in industries with a high demand for employees. The program became law in 2019 and is set to sunset in August.
Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) recently proposed a bill to extend the sunset period and expand the scope of eligible participants. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce continues to be a strong supporter of the program.
The U.S. Commerce Department also announced a $45 million “Build to Scale” funding opportunity through the Economic Development Administration. The program is “designed to invest in regional economies through scalable business startups,” according to a release.
The Build to Scale program seeks increases in high-quality job growth, economic opportunities and support for next-generation companies. The Venture Challenge’s goal is to support high-growth, technology-centric entrepreneurship opportunities.
The Capital Challenge increases access to entrepreneur-ready, equity-based capital through support with early-stage investment funds, angel networks and investor training programs.
The Build to Scale program is cities, counties, states and other political subdivisions. The deadline to apply for the program is 9:59 p.m. June 13. More information is available by visiting https://eda.gov/.
Disselhorst explained how communities, employers and educational institutions are all likely to take a more open approach to ideas to meet the needs of a changing demographic.
For example, community stakeholders might look closer at recruiting talent from other parts of the world or using more automation to complete tasks with fewer people available. Employers could examine incentives and work environment details and educational institutions could look at ways to adapt curriculum offerings and enrollment methods.
“Ten years ago, if you would have said that, it would have been a bad thing,” Disselhorst said, pointing out how the scenario was seen as a way to eliminate potential jobs for eligible applicants. “But today, that’s not necessarily a negative conversation. It’s just the reality of if you want these products and services produced and provided, there are going to have to be some creative solutions, because there aren’t enough people to fill the demand.”
Disselhorst said there are numerous opportunities available locally and across the state for different career paths. She said staff members at the Hannibal Career Center connect applicants with resources and have training programs ready in high-demand career fields.
The Hannibal Career Center, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Missouri Work Development Board, Townsquare Media and Hannibal Parks and Recreation host a biannual Job Fair.
The spring fair at the the Hannibal Career Center included more than 50 employers seeking job applicants in fields including healthcare, manufacturing and education.
A group of 30 local agencies has been meeting regularly to assist business owners and employees. Members include representatives from the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
Disselhorst emphasized how circumstances are beyond people’s control, including some experts’ warnings of a potential recession in the future. She noted how it’s important for people to maintain a positive mindset.
“I think Hannibal is in a strong position — both in terms of our geography and where we’re located and the different mix of industries we have here — and still having those rural values in our workforce,” Disselhorst said, pointing out how many people in the area have strong ties or backgrounds in agriculture.
“There’s a lot to be said for the work ethic of the rural Midwest. So, we can take advantage of that, while also being able to offer a good variety of opportunities and amenities for people who live here and work here,” she added.
More information is available by calling the Missouri Career Center in Hannibal at 573-248-2520. People can also contact the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-221-1101 or visit their Facebook page.
